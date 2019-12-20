Veteran’s Voice: U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Pernell Bush

Without any desire to go into the military, Corporal Pernell Bush thought he would have a future in sports until it was time to leave high school.

He then found himself in a U.S. Marine Corps recruitment office.

Bush had three military career options: become a mail clerk, part of the cooking staff or part of the infantry.

This is how his infantry life began as he left his civilian life behind.

Hear Bush’s story about the brotherhood that the Marines offered and his time in Camp Lejeune, Iraq, Haiti, and post-service.

Veteran’s Voice allows our community’s heroes to be candid about the daily challenges while serving the United States of America and after their service. If you are a veteran and would like to tell your story, contact us today.