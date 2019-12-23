Portable catches fire at Lyman High School

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – No one was injured Monday morning when a portable classroom at Lyman High School caught on fire, according to Longwood Fire Rescue.

A staff member noticed a small fire in a portable classroom closet shortly before noon. Fire fighters said they were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

The classroom was unoccupied at the time of the fire since students are on winter break, Seminole County Public Schools officials said.

The Seminole County School Board Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.