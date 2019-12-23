Trooper Steve shares 7 safety tips for driving in the rain

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – It’s been a messy drive for people heading out for their commute on Monday morning.

Rain continues to hit Central Florida and will continue throughout the day.

Several drivers have crashed on Interstate 4 in the rainy conditions.

News 6 traffic safety expert Steve Montiero listed everything drivers need to know about the conditions:

Q: What is the most common mistake drivers make in rainy conditions?

A: The No. 1 problem I have seen drivers do in rainy conditions is treating the roads as if they were dry. Drivers need to remember their car will respond differently in bad weather conditions and should always plan accordingly.

Q: Should drivers head to work earlier with these conditions?

A: Good or bad driving conditions, drivers should always leave with a little extra time to plan for those unexpected issues. A good 15min buffer is what I live by.

Q: Should you drive 5 mph below the speed limit in rainy conditions?

A: There really is no magical number for how much you should decrease your speed. But if it feels to fast then it is too fast. Speed limits are designed for perfect weather conditions so when those storms really start hitting it’s always suggested to slow it down. Remember if you don’t feel safe, find a parking lot and simply wait it out.

Q: What are the chances of hydroplaning?

A: Chances of hydroplaning always increase when we haven’t had rain for some time.

Q: If a driver starts hydroplaning, how can the driver regain control?

A: -Immediately take your foot off of the accelerator -Although it may seem contradictory, gently turn your steering wheel in the direction your car is hydroplaning -Wait to feel the tires reconnect with the surface of the road -After recovering from hydroplaning on a wet road, you may need to pull over and take a few moments to recover and simply take a breather.

Q: Should drivers keep their headlights on during the entire commute?

A: The key thing to remember is always to have your headlights on during night time driving, but also drivers need to remember that during rainy weather even when the sun is up you are required to have your headlights on. The big thing drivers need to remember is to manually turn them on don’t simply rely on your “automatic” lights.

Q: Why can’t a driver use cruise control in wet conditions?

A: It isn’t really that you can’t, more that you shouldn’t. This takes away full control from a driver when every second counts. Taking those brief seconds to either disengage your cruise control or place your foot back on the pedals could be the determining factor whether you crash or not.