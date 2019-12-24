DeLand 16-year-old girl reported missing nearly 2 weeks ago

DeLAND, Fla. – DeLand High School student No’Elle Owens remains missing after nearly two weeks, according to school officials.

The 16-year-old girl was last seen on the high school campus on the morning of Dec. 12, according to a post on the DeLand High School website. The teen’s family has not seen or heard from her since.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Owens may still be in the DeLand area.

Owens is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds and has blonde hair and hazel colored eyes. She has a small scar on her right knee and a surgical scar near her spine.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DeLand Police Department at 386-626-7400 or 911.