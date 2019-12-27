1 hurt, 1 arrested in Sumter County shooting

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A Wildwood man is behind bars after deputies said he shot someone then ran off, sparking a manhunt on Thursday.

Deputies responded to the area of Lake Panasoffkee Apartments around 8:49 p.m. after reports of multiple gunshots being heard.

When deputies arrived, they found one victim with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, officials said.

“The suspect during this shooting incident was quickly identified by witnesses on the scene with the suspect last seen fleeing from the apartment complex on foot," the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies searched the area after multiple law enforcement officers arrived. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office’s Aviation Unit also allowed law enforcement officers to search from the sky.

“Approximately one hour following the initial incident, the suspect was located in a nearby neighborhood near the apartment complex,” deputies said.

The suspect, identified as Dikari Jacquez Colbert was taken into custody and booked into the Sumter County Detention Center.

Colbert faces one count of attempted homicide-murder dangerous depraved act without premeditation and one count of weapon offense-use or display of firearm during felony.

Colbert’s bond was set at $65,000.