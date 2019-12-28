Deputies continue to search for suspect in Winter Park stabbing

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Orange County deputies are searching for a stabbing suspect after a person was rushed to the hospital with a stab wound.

Deputies responded to a car wash located on the 7000 block of Aloma Avenue around 2:37 a.m. in Winter Park where they found the victim, according to an OSCO release. The victim told deputies they got into a verbal argument with the suspect that escalated to the violent attack.

The victim was rushed to the hospital as a trauma alert, according to deputies.

The manager of the car wash tells News 6 the business has nothing to do with the stabbing. He said it happened when the business was closed.

The manager said he thinks this involved people who camp out behind the business. He said he has trespassed them before, but they keep coming back.

Investigators have not released any suspect information at this time.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.