Woman killed in 5-vehicle crash on Florida’s Turnpike

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed in a five-vehicle, chain-reaction crash on Florida’s Turnpike Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said there was traffic on the Turnpike near mile marker 303 at about 10:15 a.m. and the driver of a Chevrolet Equinox failed to slow down, causing his vehicle to rear-end a Nissan Sentra.

The Sentra then propelled forward and hit a Jeep Compass and a Honda Accord, records show.

After the initial crash, the Equinox hit a guardrail, was redirected and slammed into a Mitsubishi Mirage, according to the report.

A passenger in the Sentra, 52-year-old Teresita Noriega, died after she was taken to an area hospital.

Five of the other people involved in the crash suffered minor injuries and a sixth person was not injured at all.