Man dies after Orlando neighborhood woken up by gunfire Sunday morning

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man died at the hospital Sunday morning after Orlando police said he was shot.

According to Orlando Police, officers got the call around 5:15 am Sunday from neighbors who reported hearing gunshots in the Richmond Heights neighborhood.

When they arrived on scene at the intersection of Kirkland Boulevard and Patterson Avenue, officer say they found a man lying in the middle of the road. Orlando police say that man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

News 6 saw detectives still on scene hours after the shooting was first reported Sunday morning. Detectives not only laid several evidence markers stretching from the middle of the road to the driveway of a nearby house, but they also were going door-to-door speaking to neighbors.

That's about the same time Kelsey Henderson drove up to the scene after seeing a Facebook post that the victim was a childhood friend of his.

"Somebody was saying that it was him that passed, so I just came to see what was going on," Henderson said. "He's my best friend, hearing that he's dead it's heartbreaking."

Orlando Police have not released the name of the victim or said anything about a possible suspect or motive. However, if you know anything about the shooting call the CrimeLine at 1-800-423-TIPS.

“There was nothing violent about him, I mean we grew up in this neighborhood,” Henderson said. “For somebody to kill him in this neighborhood, it’s just sad and unfortunate.”