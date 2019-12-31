Man dies of gunshot wound in South Apopka

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man thought to be in his 20s was found fatally shot in South Apopka Monday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to Old Apopka and Clarcona roads at 12:47 p.m. for reports of a man down and they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Orange County Fire Rescue paramedics pronounced the man dead on the scene, deputies said.

Deputies said the man died of a gunshot wound but it’s unknown if it was self-inflicted or a homicide.

No further information was immediately available.