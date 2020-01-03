Man helped dump body that was found on West Orange Trail, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who was driving a vehicle when a 19-year-old was fatally shot and then helped dump the body on the West Orange Trail after the crime has been arrested, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a man riding his bike on the trail near Old Apopka Road with his granddaughter Monday afternoon found the body of 19-year-old Ahmad Davis under a white towel.

Surveillance video from Davis’ mother’s house showed him leaving the residence while carrying a duffel bag and getting into a silver Toyota Avalon, according to the affidavit.

Authorities said they received a tip from a citizen who said the vehicle in the video belonged to Markese Mosely McNeil’s girlfriend and it still had bullet holes in it.

A second tip was received Wednesday from someone who said that McNeil and another man set Davis up to be robbed and he was fatally shot in the process, records show. News 6 is not naming the second man mentioned in the tip because he has not been arrested at this time.

Deputies said they trailed the silver Avalon and conducted a traffic stop when the driver failed to completely stop at a stop sign. McNeil and his girlfriend were in the vehicle at the time.

The woman said McNeil drove her to work on Monday and she let him use her car for the day but when he returned it, it had bullet holes in it from what McNeil described as an accidental shooting.

Eventually, deputies said the woman admitted that McNeil told her that Davis was fatally shot in the car and she was trying to get him to confess to authorities.

“Sparkling lettering” had been placed over the bullet holes to conceal them, according to the affidavit.

When deputies interviewed McNeil, they said he admitted that he was driving the car and picked up Davis but then a back seat passenger shot the teen.

McNeil said he drove to Old Apopka Road after the shooting and helped discard Davis’ body, records show.

He then went to a dollar store and bought cleaning supplies to scrub down the vehicle, according to authorities. Deputies said he threw the spent cartridge casings and the cleaning supplies in a trash can.

McNeil is facing charges of accessory after the fact to murder and destruction of evidence.