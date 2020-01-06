SpaceX to launch second round of Starlink satellites Monday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX will mark the first launch of the year with a night liftoff Monday, sending another round of 60 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit as part of the company’s plan to create a space-based internet using thousands of spacecraft.

A Falcon 9 rocket is vertical on the launchpad at Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Monday awaiting liftoff. SpaceX is currently targeting 9:19 p.m. for launch.

According to the U.S. Air Force 45th Weather Squadron, conditions for the 10-minute launch window are near perfect with more than a 90% chance of favorable conditions. A backup launch window is available Tuesday morning, according to Air Force weather officials.

Inside the rocket’s nose cone will be 60 Starlink satellites, which will increase the total of Starlink satellites in space to 180. If successful, this launch will put SpaceX as the No. 2 company with the most active satellites in orbit, just after Planet Lab, reports News 6 partner Florida Today.

SpaceX is planning to eventually launch thousands of satellites to create a space-based global internet. It has two more Starlink satellite launches planned for the first part of 2020.

“Starlink will provide fast, reliable internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable,” according to SpaceX.

Astronomers have voiced concerns about the sheer number of satellites and their impact on astronomy-based sciences.

In May, after the first round of Starlink satellite launched, astronomers shared images of dozens of satellites passing in the night sky.

SpaceX has made several changes that company officials hope will make the satellites less visible from Earth.

On this flight, the company is testing an experimental darkening treatment on one satellite to reduce its light reflection.

Ahead of the launch, SpaceX provided leading astronomy groups with data “so astronomers can better coordinate their observations with the satellites,” according to the Starlink mission overview. The data provided by SpaceX can be used with satellite-tracking software.

Satellite manufacturer OneWeb and Amazon also have plans to create space-based internet service using swarms of satellites. OneWeb has a second round of satellites it’s planning to launch later this year.

News 6 and ClickOrlando.com will stream the launch live beginning at 9:10 p.m. Check back for updates.

Launch details

Rocket: Falcon 9

Payload: 60 Starlink satellites

Launch window: Jan 6 from 9:09-9:29 p.m.

Launch forecast: More than 90% Go

Landing: Droneship landing on Of Course I Still Love You about eight minutes after launch.