Attorney for suspect in murder of Osceola County mother asks for lower bond

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County court records show Attorney Frank J. Bankowitz is asking for a lower bond for his client Angel Luis Rivera.

Rivera faces charges of capital murder, abuse of a dead body and failure to report a death.

The remains of the suspect’s daughter-in-law were found in October of 2019 near the home her estranged husband shared with his family.

Deputies said Nicole Montalvo was last seen dropping off her son with his father and grandparents at a home on Hixon Avenue in St. Cloud.

Investigators said Montalvo was supposed to pick her son up from school and never showed up.

The Sheriff’s Office said Montalvo’s estranged husband Christopher Otero-Rivera was on house arrest and his ankle monitor showed he was in the area where Montalvo’s remains were found.

Angel Rivera, his wife, Wanda Rivera, Otero-Rivera and Nicholas Rivera are all facing charges in the case.

Angel Rivera was granted release on own recognizance on the murder charge on Dec. 5, according to court records.

He is currently being held in the Osceola County Jail with a cumulative bond of $350,000, court records show.

Attorney Bankowitz said Angel Rivera is not a risk to the community and is not a flight risk.

The attorney said Angel Rivera will show up to all his required court appearances.

Court records show Attorney Bankowitz is trying to get a reduced bond to get Angel Rivera out of jail.

A hearing for the request of the reduced bond is set for Friday.