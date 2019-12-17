New charge filed against estranged husband of slain St. Cloud woman
Christopher Otero-Rivera faces charge of failing to report death of Nicole Montalvo
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The estranged husband of a slain Osceola County woman will face a judge Tuesday after sheriff’s officials filed a new charge against him.
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has charged Christopher Otero-Rivera with failing to report the death of Nicole Montalvo.
Deputies say Otero-Rivera killed Montalvo, 32, in October and buried her remains at his family’s home.
Formal charges against Otero-Rivera, however, have not been filed. He remains jailed for violating probation.
Deputies have not released any other details about the new charge.
Otero-Rivera is scheduled to be in court Tuesday afternoon.
