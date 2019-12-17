New charge filed against estranged husband of slain St. Cloud woman

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The estranged husband of a slain Osceola County woman will face a judge Tuesday after sheriff’s officials filed a new charge against him.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has charged Christopher Otero-Rivera with failing to report the death of Nicole Montalvo.

Deputies say Otero-Rivera killed Montalvo, 32, in October and buried her remains at his family’s home.

Formal charges against Otero-Rivera, however, have not been filed. He remains jailed for violating probation.

Deputies have not released any other details about the new charge.

Otero-Rivera is scheduled to be in court Tuesday afternoon.

