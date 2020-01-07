Man runs back in home to save pets in Orange County trailer fire

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A family and their dogs are safe after their mobile home caught fire Tuesday.

Orange County Fire Rescue says a unit was on its way back to the station at 7:05 a.m. when it noticed smoke by 7000 block of Honeycomb Street. Upon arrival, the firefighters found flames coming through the roof of the trailer.

#HouseFire 7000 block of Honeycomb Street: Units dispatched at 7:04 a.m. to a 1000 sq. ft mobile home fire with heavy smoke, approx 60% involved upon arrival. Fire is now out. 1 minor burn pt assessed, no transport needed. Bureau of Fire & Arson en route. pic.twitter.com/Y1mFNjRBTw — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) January 7, 2020

The four residents say they woke up to heavy smoke and were able to make it out. One of the residents ran back inside once he realized the pets were still inside the mobile home. A rescue crew had to go in and get him and were also able to rescue all pets. No one was hurt, according to OCFR.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire in about 15 minutes, according to Battalion Chief Billy Richardson.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The residents believe issues with their heating system may be involved.

The residents are currently staying with other family.