1 dead in crash with FedEx truck in Orange County

Published: January 7, 2020, 6:22 am Updated: January 7, 2020, 7:21 am

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was killed early Tuesday in a crash involving a FedEx semi in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported on northbound John Young Parkway near Sand Lake Road.

Troopers said a car crashed into the back of a FedEx big rig pulling two trailers. A person in the car died in the crash, the FHP said.

Northbound John Young Parkway was closed in the area, and traffic was rerouted to South Park Circle. JYP reopened around 7:20 a.m.

“Avoid the area, if possible,” Trooper Steve tweeted earlier.

No other details have been released.

- FATAL CRASH -

NB John Young Pkwy x Sand Lake Rd

- NB SHUTDOWN

- All NB being detoured to South Park Circle

- Avoid area if possible@FHPOrlando pic.twitter.com/dYRCD15Ral — Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) January 7, 2020

Watch News 6 for more traffic updates.