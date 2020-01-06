Florida woman who died in I-4 plunge in Orlando ID’d

ORLANDO, Fla. – Investigators with the Orlando Police Department said that a vehicle crashed into two cars stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 4, pushing a 38-year-old woman over the highway barricade to her death below.

The victim, identified as Michelle Batista, of Jacksonville, and another driver were involved in a crash Friday morning on I-4 near West Central Boulevard, police said.

The drivers pulled over on the shoulder of the road and Batista was standing next to a concrete wall on the overpass when a third vehicle hit one of the cars involved in the first crash, pushing Batista’s car into her, police said. Due to the impact of the crash, Batista was thrown over the wall and onto North Garland Avenue, according to police.

Batista was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died, officials said.

Authorities have not said whether anyone will face charges.

Sgt. David Baker, with the Orlando Police Department, said drivers should pay close attention to their surroundings and stay off the road if possible.

“Unfortunately, some people drive distracted. They don’t pay attention, they may not see you, so certainly we want people to stay off the roadway, to stay in their cars,” Baker said.

Baker said Florida law requires drivers to move their vehicles out of the roadway, if possible. after a crash.

