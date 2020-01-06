4 vehicles hit by gunfire on I-4 near Orange-Osceola county line

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Less than a week after 19 vehicles were shot at along I-4 in Central Florida, authorities in Orange and Osceola counties said they responded Monday to more reports of gunfire on I-4.

Officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded around 6:30 a.m. to several calls during which drivers reported that their vehicles were struck by gunfire on I-4 near the Osceola-Orange county line.

Deputies said they spoke with four victims --each whose vehicle was shot within close proximity to the other victims. Two vehicles were hit in Osceola County and two were hit in Orange County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

No one was injured.

This morning at around 5 a.m., deputies responded to the area of I-4 and the Osceola County line where four victims’ vehicles were struck by gunfire. No one was injured. If you were in the area and noticed anything suspicious, please contact law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/jKTg2Jv1s7 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 6, 2020

It’s unclear if the incidents are connected to the string of highway shootings on New Year’s Day. During that incident, a total of 19 vehicles were damaged by gunfire the evening of Jan. 1 while traveling on I-4 and I-95 from Seminole County to St. Augustine, according to officials from several law enforcement agencies.

Officials said it appears the culprit used a BB or pellet gun to shoot up the vehicles.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact their local law enforcement.