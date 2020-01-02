Reports of cars damaged by gunfire on I-4, I-95 in Volusia, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – There were reports of multiple vehicles being damaged by gunfire from Seminole County to Flagler County Wednesday evening on two major Central Florida highways, according to officials with the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said they received multiple reports of cars damaged by gunshots on eastbound I- 4 and northbound I-95.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were actively responding to the call around 7 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood took to social media to talk about the reports the Sheriff’s Office received.

“Remember that INITIAL info often turns out wrong,” Chitwood said in a tweet. “(Six) callers reporting damage by gunshots on I-4 from the Seminole Co. line, east to I-95 and north to the Flagler line.”

There were no reported injuries, deputies said.

News 6 is en route to the scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.