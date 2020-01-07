Police tactical vest found in stolen vehicle on International Drive, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A police tactical vest, five guns and drugs were found inside a stolen vehicle that was located Monday morning in a high-crime area on International Drive, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said they were conducting patrols outside the Rum Jungle bar on I-Drive because the area is known to have drug activity when they noticed a white Toyota Camry and saw the driver and the passenger walk toward the club as deputies approached.

Instead of going inside the bar, the two men stood outside and appeared to be watching the area.

Police said they looked through the windows of the Camry and saw a pistol grip shotgun, a black handgun, an AR pistol and a black tactical vest all within plain view.

When officers went to approach the two men, later identified as Jomar Pacheco-Rosado and Joseph Hernandez, officers said they noticed the men smelled of marijuana so they detained them.

During the investigation, officers determined that the Toyota had been reported stolen, according to a news release.

Five guns were found in the stolen vehicle, police said. Seven small bags and one larger bag all containing cocaine, Adderall and Alprazolam were found on Rosado and five grams of marijuana were found in Hernandez’s pants, records show.

Police said they determined that the tactical vest was stolen from an Orlando officer’s patrol vehicle in Orange County last year.

Hernandez was arrested on charges of grand theft motor vehicle, open carrying of a weapon, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of cannabis.

Rosado is facing charges of grand theft motor vehicle, open carrying a firearm, possession of cocaine, possession of Alprazolam, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a controlled substance.