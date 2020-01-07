Suspect in PlayStation revenge plot murder to testify against co-defendant

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – One of the men who was accused of luring his former roommate to his home to attack him in retaliation for stealing a PlayStation is planning to testify against the co-defendant in the case as part of a plea deal.

Seminole County deputies said in November 2018 that Ian McClurg and Jake Bilotta were upset about the stolen gaming system, so they texted 24-year-old Joshua Barnes to come over under the guise that they would all go to a party together but then when he arrived, Bilotta fatally stabbed him.

McClurg is accused of helping to put Barnes’ body in a trash bag. Investigators said he knew the attack was going to happen and originally agreed to participate but ultimately he didn’t stab or attack Barnes.

Authorities were called when McClurg and Bilotta’s other roommate came home from a Tinder date and saw them attempting to dispose of the body, records show.

On Tuesday, officials with the State Attorney’s Office announced that McClurg entered a plea on the charges of accessory after the fact to a capital felony and tampering with physical evidence. He’ll serve 10 years in prison then 10 years of supervised probation.

In exchange, McClurg will testify against Bilotta. No trial date has been set.

If convicted, Bilotta could face the death penalty.