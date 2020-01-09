New Smyrna Beach officer resigns after pulling gun during bar fight, police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A New Smyrna Beach police officer who was under investigation following accusations that he displayed a gun during a bar fight has resigned, department officials said.

According to a South Daytona Police Department report, the 26-year-old officer was at Waldo’s Sports Pub & Billiards on Dec. 26 when he began yelling at a man who was talking to his friend. The man, who is a corrections officer, tried to get the New Smyrna Beach officer to calm down by telling him that he was drunk and that they weren’t going to fight, records show.

Police said the officer got mad, yelled and caused a disturbance inside the bar as other patrons tried to get him to leave.

The officer’s friend and other patrons were eventually able to push him out of the bar into the parking lot, where surveillance video captured him pulling a gun from his waistband, according to the report.

He attempted to put the gun back in the holster but dropped it on the ground instead, police said. His friend picked the gun up and they both left the bar.

The officer involved in the incident was not arrested, although a report has been forwarded to the State Attorney’s Office.

Officials with the New Smyrna Beach Police Department said the officer resigned after he was placed on administrative leave. He had worked for the department from July 2019 to December 2019.