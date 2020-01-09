Orlando police obtain video of vehicle involved in fatal shooting on SR 436

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department said they obtained a video of the vehicle involved in the fatal shooting on State Road 436 from Dec. 13, 2019.

Police said 25-year-old Carola Luciana was shot and killed in the incident.

“She will be very missed, she had a lot of friends," Luciana’s mother told News 6 in December.

Lorraine Pagan, 34, and David Zanone, 25, were also shot in the incident.

Investigators said around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 13 police received multiple 911 calls about the shooting followed by a single-car crash at the intersection of South Semoran Boulevard and Curry Ford Road.

A section of State Road 436 in Orlando was closed for hours following the shooting.

Officers said witnesses told police a white-colored Dodge pickup truck crashed into the red Dodge Challenger.

Authorities said gunshots were fired at the Dodge Challenger from the white pickup.

Detectives said surveillance video shows a white pickup traveling southbound toward the Orlando International Airport.

The white pickup truck was determined to be either a 2019 or 2020 Dodge Ram Quad Cab, according to police.

Police said officers will update the media and public about the incident at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 407-923-8477.