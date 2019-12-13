At least 1 injured after shots fired from vehicle; SR 436 closed in Orlando
Witnesses say up to 3 wounded in shooting near Curry Ford Road
ORLANDO, Fla. – At least one person was wounded in a shooting on State Road 436 in Orlando, prompting police to close the roadway.
The shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. on S.R. 436 near Curry Ford Road.
Orlando police said it appears shots were fired from one vehicle toward another car. At least one person was wounded and taken to a hospital, police said.
Witnesses said three people were injured in the shooting.
Video from the scene showed a red car and a white pickup behind crime tape. It’s not known, however, if those vehicles were involved in the shooting.
S.R. 436 is closed in the area.
SHOOTING AT INTERSECTION: A witness told us she saw 3 people get shot on Semoran Blvd & Curry Ford Rd.— Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) December 13, 2019
Though @OrlandoPolice only confirming 1 person was shot.
Condition unknown at this time.
We’ve reached out to learn more.
We are live with this story at 6 a.m. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/ppkVL1HCEB
