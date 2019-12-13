At least 1 injured after shots fired from vehicle; SR 436 closed in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – At least one person was wounded in a shooting on State Road 436 in Orlando, prompting police to close the roadway.

The shooting took place around 2:30 a.m. on S.R. 436 near Curry Ford Road.

Orlando police said it appears shots were fired from one vehicle toward another car. At least one person was wounded and taken to a hospital, police said.

Witnesses said three people were injured in the shooting.

Video from the scene showed a red car and a white pickup behind crime tape. It’s not known, however, if those vehicles were involved in the shooting.

S.R. 436 is closed in the area.