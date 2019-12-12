Fiery crash near Windermere sends flames into sky for hours

Published: December 12, 2019, 6:28 am Updated: December 12, 2019, 6:39 am

WINDERMERE, Fla. – A car crashed into a power pole in Orange County early Thursday, rupturing a gas line and sending flames into the sky for hours.

The crash was reported at Ficquette and Overstreet roads near Windermere.

A crash sends flames into the sky for hours.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver escaped the crash without injury.

The gas line was shut off hours after the crash, officials said.

A resident who lives nearby shared video and photos of the incident with News 6.

No other details have been released.