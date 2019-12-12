Fiery crash near Windermere sends flames into sky for hours
Gas line ruptured at Ficquette and Overstreet roads in Orange County
WINDERMERE, Fla. – A car crashed into a power pole in Orange County early Thursday, rupturing a gas line and sending flames into the sky for hours.
The crash was reported at Ficquette and Overstreet roads near Windermere.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver escaped the crash without injury.
The gas line was shut off hours after the crash, officials said.
A resident who lives nearby shared video and photos of the incident with News 6.
No other details have been released.
