What the Honk: Parking faux pas and driving on the shoulder

ORLANDO, Fla. – So what started out as a once a month segment has obviously gotten more attention than what I expected, so thanks to you all, I think we will keep the honks coming.

Some of you will keep doing whatever you want until your car gets towed, ticketed or thrown on News 6. If the parking spot isn’t available then don’t create your own.

This white Cadillac won’t be the first and I’m sure won’t be the last that makes an appearance here but, what the honk? Even if this driver did have a disabled parking decal, this would still be a violation. What if one of the other vehicles needed to place down a wheel chair ramp?

A driver parks incorrectly in a handicapped zone.

Now I know in other states around the country they allow motorcycles to do certain things that four-wheeled vehicles are not allowed to do. Allow me to welcome you to the Sunshine State. Here we treat all vehicles equally.

On the left, you see those motorcyclists cruising on the shoulder. Just because traffic is moving slowly doesn’t mean you’re allowed to turn the shoulder into a travel lane. I’m talking to you guys on two wheels. Don’t like the speed of travel? Exit the highway and wait it out.

A pair of motorcyclists ride on the shoulder.

So this is getting a little out of hand and we need to address it. Is it a cop? A deputy? How about a trooper? Nope just an Uber driver.

Look, Florida Statute 316.2397 says no to these blue lights showing up all over rideshare vehicles. I understand the use of them and the safety behind it, however these lights should not be on while you’re driving on the road.

Trooper Steve says drivers should not have blue lights on their dashboard.

I want to keep seeing the things you’re seeing, keep your passenger pictures or dash camera videos coming and send them to me over at clickorlando.com/whatthehonk or you can email them to me at asktroopersteve@wkmg.com.

As always, drive safely out there.