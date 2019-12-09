Video shows pickup crashing into restroom at Chuck E. Cheese in Orlando
No injuries reported in wreck on International Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. – A pickup truck slammed into a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant Monday in the tourist district of Orlando.
The crash was reported at 7419 International Drive.
“Fortunately, no injuries after this pickup truck crashed into @ChuckECheese on I-Drive,” Orange County Fire Rescue tweeted. “Only a few patrons in the restaurant at the time. No one was in the women’s restroom, where the truck ended up.”
No other details have been released.
