Video shows pickup crashing into restroom at Chuck E. Cheese in Orlando

No injuries reported in wreck on International Drive

A pickup crashes into a restaurant on International Drive in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A pickup truck slammed into a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant Monday in the tourist district of Orlando.

The crash was reported at 7419 International Drive.

“Fortunately, no injuries after this pickup truck crashed into @ChuckECheese on I-Drive,” Orange County Fire Rescue tweeted. “Only a few patrons in the restaurant at the time. No one was in the women’s restroom, where the truck ended up.”

No other details have been released.

