WATCH LIVE: Overturned semi spills load of lumber, closes I-4 in Longwood
Westbound lanes blocked near State Road 434
ORLANDO, Fla. – A semi hauling lumber and plywood overturned Wednesday morning on I-4 in Seminole County, blocking all westbound lanes of the interstate.
The two-vehicle crash happened around 6 a.m. near State Road 434 in Longwood.
Video from News 6 helicopter Sky 6 showed the big rig on its side, with lumber lying on I-4.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck involved the semi and an SUV.
The driver of the semi was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the FHP said. No one in the SUV was injured.
Crews are working to remove the plywood and clean up a fuel spill, troopers said.
The semi will be turned upright and towed from the scene.
Traffic is backed up in the area.
News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve said Lake Mary Boulevard or State Road 417 can be used as an alternate routes.
No other details have been released.
Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.