WATCH LIVE: Overturned semi spills load of lumber, closes I-4 in Longwood

Published: December 4, 2019, 6:16 am Updated: December 4, 2019, 7:50 am

ORLANDO, Fla. – A semi hauling lumber and plywood overturned Wednesday morning on I-4 in Seminole County, blocking all westbound lanes of the interstate.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 6 a.m. near State Road 434 in Longwood.

Video from News 6 helicopter Sky 6 showed the big rig on its side, with lumber lying on I-4.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck involved the semi and an SUV.

A tractor-trailer loses its load of lumber on I-4 west in Longwood.

The driver of the semi was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the FHP said. No one in the SUV was injured.

Crews are working to remove the plywood and clean up a fuel spill, troopers said.

The semi will be turned upright and towed from the scene.

Traffic is backed up in the area.

News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve said Lake Mary Boulevard or State Road 417 can be used as an alternate routes.

No other details have been released.

