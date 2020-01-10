Brevard deputy shoots at driver of stolen car who tried to run him over, sheriff says

COCOA, Fla. – A Brevard County deputy opened fire Friday on the driver of a stolen car who attempted to run him over in a Cocoa parking lot, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said.

The deputy said he spotted a stolen black Volkswagen sedan in the Save A Lot parking lot on Dixon Boulevard around 3 p.m. When the deputy approached the driver, the driver tried to run the deputy over. At that point, the deputy opened fire on the car, Ivey said.

It’s unclear if the car or the driver were hit by gunfire. The driver fled the scene.

A large police and deputy presence was seen at the Save A Lot store on Dixon Boulevard around 3 p.m. Multiple Cocoa police cruisers and sheriff’s office patrol cars were in the parking lot.

