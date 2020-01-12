73ºF

OPD patrol car hits horse at intersection, troopers say

The condition of the horse is unknown

A horse is washed in the barn area during morning training for the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando Police Department patrol car hit a horse around 5 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened at the intersection of County Road 426 and Geneva Drive in Seminole County.

According to authorities, the officer received minor injuries.

Troopers do not know the condition of the horse.

