Two cars crashed into side of restaurant supply store in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A car crash caused two vehicles to hit the side of a restaurant supply store in Daytona Beach Sunday afternoon, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department.

Authorities said the crash happened on West International Speedway and the cars hit the side of Angela’s Restaurant Supplies, causing a lot of damage.

Authorities said they are not sure what caused the crash to happen, and one person was injured and transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.