Detectives reconstruct composite of man from unidentified skeletal remains

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives have released a new composite photo of a man based on skeletal remains discovered two years ago in Seminole County.

Deputies found the remains of an adult white man in Sept. 2018 near a homeless camp in the 2600 block of Richmond Avenue in unincorporated Sanford. They believe the man is between 30 to 40 years old. The man did not have identification.

Based on the remains found in the wooded area, investigators worked with the Volusia County Medical Examiner’s Office to reconstruct a composite hoping to identify the man.

Anyone with information can call Detective James Gallina at 407-665-6597.