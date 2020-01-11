20-year-old woman dies after darting in front of car, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is dead after troopers said she darted in front of an SUV Saturday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Madison Wiley, of Orlando, was standing on the shoulder of CR-484 in Marion County around 4:30 a.m. when she darted into the path of a Nissa Murano.

Troopers said Wiley was wearing dark clothes with little ambient lighting in the area, and she was not within a crosswalk or intersection.

The driver of the SUV struck Wiley, throwing her onto the grass shoulder, according to the crash report.

Wiley was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, troopers said.

Charges are currently pending with the crash, which remains under investigation.

