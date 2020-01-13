Florida woman who didn’t want to pay for sauces goes on McDonald’s tirade, deputies say

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida woman who was upset when a McDonald’s employee told her that she needed to pay for dipping sauces yelled at restaurant workers and threatened to rob the fast food eatery, according to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they found 19-year-old Maguire McLaughlin yelling profanities in her car in the drive-thru around 3:45 a.m. New Year’s Day. They said she was irate, smelled of alcohol, had glassy eyes and her speech was slurred.

Employees said McLaughlin ordered a large amount of food and when she got to the drive-thru window and asked for one dipping sauce in each flavor, she got mad at workers who told her she’d need to pay 25 cents for each one, according to the affidavit.

Records show McLaughlin threatened to rob the McDonald’s and said she would get the sauce by “whatever means necessary.”

Deputies said McLaughlin screamed at them and refused to get into the back of a patrol vehicle, so they had to force her to the ground and place a restraint device on her.

She’s facing charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest without violence.