Kilo of cocaine washes ashore near Jetty Park

Origin of drugs unknown

Adrienne Cutway, Web Editor

Deputies say a kilo of cocaine washed ashore near Jetty Park.
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A kilo of cocaine washed ashore near Jetty Park Monday morning, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they found the single brick at about 7 a.m. and tests indicated that it was cocaine.

Video shows the kilo appeared to be wrapped in a black plastic-type substance.

Authorities said they don’t know how the drugs ended up on the beach.

