Kilo of cocaine washes ashore near Jetty Park
Origin of drugs unknown
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A kilo of cocaine washed ashore near Jetty Park Monday morning, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said they found the single brick at about 7 a.m. and tests indicated that it was cocaine.
Video shows the kilo appeared to be wrapped in a black plastic-type substance.
Authorities said they don’t know how the drugs ended up on the beach.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.