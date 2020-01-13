Man accused in Osceola County mother’s slaying to post bail

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The man accused of playing a role in his daughter-in-law’s death posted bail Monday after more than two months in the Osceola County Jail and is in the process of bonding out, according to jail records.

Angel Luis Rivera is expected to walk out of the Osceola County Jail Monday after a judge reduced his bond amount last week. He was arrested on Oct. 29 in connection with 33-year-old Nicole Montalvo’s death.

Montalvo’s dismembered remains were found in October near Rivera’s property -- the home her estranged husband, Christopher Otero-Rivera, shared with his family.

Jail records show Rivera faces charges of capital murder, abuse of a dead body, failure to report a death and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. His bail was previously set at $350,000. On Friday, the judge granted the motion to reduce Rivera’s bail from $350,000 to $170,000, which would require $17,000 to post bail.

Montalvo’s father-in-law, Rivera, was initially arrested on Oct. 29 on a murder charge in connection with her death. However, on Dec. 5 a judge ruled Rivera could be released from jail on that charge because the state failed to officially file the first-degree murder charge within 33 days of his arrest. Nearly three months later, he has not been formally charged with her murder.

Also on Dec. 5, new charges were filed against Rivera, including a felony charge of abusing a dead body and failure to report a death. During his first appearance on those new charges, Judge Wayne Wooten set Rivera’s bail at $350,000. Rivera’s attorney told News 6 the bond amount was unreasonably high for the charges.

On Dec. 27, the Fifth District Court of Appeal denied that motion to lower the bond amount. Last week, another Osceola County judge granted a request to lower Rivera’s bail amount.

Deputies said Montalvo was last seen dropping off her son with his father and grandparents at a home on Hixon Avenue in St. Cloud.

Investigators said Montalvo was supposed to pick her son up from school and never showed up.

The Sheriff’s Office said Montalvo’s estranged husband, Otero-Rivera, was on house arrest and his ankle monitor showed he was in the area where Montalvo’s remains were found.

Angel Rivera, his wife, Wanda Rivera, Otero-Rivera and Nicholas Rivera are all facing charges in the case.

