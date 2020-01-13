Deputy involved in shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they were investigating a shooting involved with an officer Sunday night.

Authorities said the shooting happened at the corner of West Colonial and Apopka Vineland in Orange County.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a criminal mischief call and noticed a broken window at 8010 West Colonial.

Authorities said the suspect pulled a gun on the deputy and fired a round. The deputy fired a round and was not injured. According to reports, the suspect is in critical condition.

