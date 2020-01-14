Eustis police captain who was shot in ear returns to work

EUSTIS, Fla. – A Eustis police captain who had to have a bullet removed from his back after a suspect shot him in the ear is back on the job less than a month after he was released from a hospital.

The Eustis Police Department posted a picture on its Facebook page showing Capt. Gary Winheim posing with his thumb up next to a Ford F-150.

“Ladies and gentlemen put your hands together and let’s welcome back Captain Winheim to full duty,” the caption read.

Winheim was on duty Dec. 19 when he heard gunshots coming from a Shell gas station on State Road 19 and arrived on the scene to find Jayson Colvin speeding away.

Colvin pulled over his truck down the road -- even though Winheim did not have the lights activated on his unmarked patrol truck -- then got out and shot Winheim, according to authorities.

There was no confrontation before the shooting. Winheim was taken to a hospital in stable condition and doctors there discovered that the bullet hit Winheim’s ear, traveled down his neck and lodged in his back.

Winheim was released from the hospital the next day after the bullet was successfully removed.

For about six hours after the shooting, authorities searched Lake County to locate Colvin. He was killed in a shootout with authorities after they found him hiding under a canoe near a lake in Umatilla.