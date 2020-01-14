Fire breaks out at troubled Osceola County motel

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A fire broke out early Tuesday at a troubled Osceola County extended-stay motel.

The fire was reported just before 6 a.m. at the Lake Cecile Inn & Suites on W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway near Kissimmee.

Residents told News 6 the fire started in a room.

It’s not known if anyone was injured.

#BREAKING We are at the scene of a fire at Lake Cecile Inn & Suites in Osceola County. We just spoke to a witness who believes someone started a fire inside a hotel room. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/qgcoxTFruZ — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) January 14, 2020

Fire Marshal just showed up to the scene here at Lake Cecile Inn & Suites. A woman we spoke to off camera says they still can’t go back to their rooms. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/Ezo4YdSWWs — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) January 14, 2020

An @OsceolaSheriff deputy just gave a blanket to this little girl who escaped a hotel fire at Lake Cecile Inn & Suites @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/1CH0SUTN0G — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) January 14, 2020

Meanwhile, witnesses said several motel residents got into an altercation with law enforcement officers who were called to the scene. It’s not known how many arrests were made.

The motel has been dealing with water and power issues for months because of unpaid bills.

