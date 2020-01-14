68ºF

Fire breaks out at troubled Osceola County motel

Witnesses say residents got into altercation with officers at Lake Cecile Inn & Suites

Ezzy Castro, Reporter

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A fire broke out early Tuesday at a troubled Osceola County extended-stay motel.

The fire was reported just before 6 a.m. at the Lake Cecile Inn & Suites on W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway near Kissimmee.

Residents told News 6 the fire started in a room.

It’s not known if anyone was injured.

Meanwhile, witnesses said several motel residents got into an altercation with law enforcement officers who were called to the scene. It’s not known how many arrests were made.

The motel has been dealing with water and power issues for months because of unpaid bills.

