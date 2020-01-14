65ºF

Man struck by stray bullet while walking with woman in Orange County

33-year-old taken to Orlando hospital

PINE HILLS, Fla. – A 33-year-old man walking with a woman was struck by a stray bullet in Orange County, deputies said.

The shooting was reported around 1:10 a.m. in the 5000 block of Indialantic Drive in Pine Hills.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the man and woman were walking when they heard an argument nearby, followed by several gunshots.

The man was struck by a projectile and taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

No other details have been released.

