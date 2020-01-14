Orlando police seize $367,000 worth of stolen merchandise from storage units
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department has a man in custody after officers seized $367,000 worth of stolen merchandise from storage units.
Police said this past Thursday, Property Detectives and the Special Enforcement Division executed a search warrant on several units at Public Storage on South Goldenrod Road.
Investigators said they obtained the warrant after information they discovered from a property crime investigation involving a ring of retail theft suspects going back to incidents from July of 2019.
Officers said the warrant was on units under the control of 40-year-old Carlos Negron.
Authorities said the following stolen items were found in storage units:
- 6,911 items worth $189,571 from Walmart
- 292 items worth $40,030 from Home Depot
- 1,606 pairs of shoes worth $136,493.94 from Ross
- Most of the shoes were Nike brand
- 32 items worth $1,003.66 from TJ Maxx and Marshalls
- 17 items worth $617 from Publix
Police said 223 bottles of stolen wine estimated at $10,000 were also found.
Investigators said they also found four stolen guns, heroin, cocaine, and $50,891 in cash.
Authorities said Negron tried to leave the scene when officers tried to detain him.
He was caught during a pursuit, according to police.
Negron has been charged with:
- Trafficking in cocaine
- Trafficking in heroin
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon
- Fleeing police
- Resisting officer without violence
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
