Video: Man driving 100 mph leads Melbourne police on chase for 17 miles

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 17-mile police chase topping speeds of 100 mph came to an end when the suspect crashed into a car then slammed head-on into a patrol vehicle, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Dash camera video shows the truck speeding, crossing over medians, driving on the wrong side of the road and weaving through traffic as officers followed behind it.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers initiated a traffic stop Friday near University Boulevard on the truck Terry Johnson was driving because his window tint was too dark, but when officers got out to approach the truck, Johnson hit the gas and drove toward them.

The officers jumped out of the way to avoid being struck while Johnson hopped a curb and sped onto University Boulevard, records show.

Terry Johnson

Police said the high-speed chase covered about 17 miles and lasted 26 minutes. During that time, Johnson drove dangerously on streets filled with traffic, ran red lights and drove off the road multiple times, according to the affidavit.

At one point, officers said they tried to deploy stop sticks at Babcock Street and Crown Boulevard, but Johnson sped directly toward the officer, causing the officer to have to jump out of the way to avoid being struck.

Johnson is also accused of making a U-turn in an attempt to hit a patrol vehicle that he had just passed, records show. Police said the officer turned to avoid being struck.

Authorities said Johnson eventually crashed into a vehicle on Stack Boulevard then as officers went to approach, he accelerated once again and struck a patrol vehicle head-on, knocking the officer back into his seat.

Johnson exited the truck and was ordered to the ground but he tensed his arms to make it difficult for officers to take him into custody, according to the affidavit.

Police said a baggie containing 20.9 grams of marijuana and 0.1 grams of cocaine were found on the driver’s side floorboard.

Johnson, 39, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a motor vehicle, aggravated battery with a motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding, resisting an officer without violence, possession of cocaine, possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.