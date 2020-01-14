Woman pistol-whipped during apartment robbery, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was pistol-whipped by a man who broke into the apartment she was in Monday evening, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said the woman was at Bridgewater Apartments on Conway Road around 5:50 p.m. when a masked man wearing a black jacket forced entry inside and demanded money from her. The man didn’t get any money but he did hit the woman in the face with his gun, according to a news release.

The man left the unit and it’s believed that he sped off in a vehicle.

The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for facial injuries.

No arrests have been made.