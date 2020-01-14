Woman pleads guilty to neglect of child after leaving 4-year-old in SUV

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman pleaded guilty to neglect of a child after she was accused of leaving her boyfriend’s 4-year-old son in a SUV.

Mariah Butler’s charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child was dropped.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Logan Starling was found on Sept. 27, 2019, in a locked SUV parked at Elite Preparatory Academy on West Oak Ridge Road.

Investigators said Starling was rushed to Arnold Palmer Hospital.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to investigators.

Officials said Butler taught at the school and said she had five children in her vehicle.

She thought all of the kids got out of the SUV and went inside the school, according to officials.

Butler will be sentenced on March 24.