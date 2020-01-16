Forget the usual date night, new Central Florida experience offers candle making

ORLANDO, Fla. – In the Thornton Park neighborhood of Orlando, you’ll find the first do it yourself candle making experience.

Artifact Candle Foundry, founded by Heather Boadella and her brother, Sean Kowalski.

“There’s nothing like this in Orlando and thought it’d be a great concept. What we wanted to do is just create a different experience,” Sean said about the hands-on experience. “It’s just not coming in to buy a candle, it’s more coming and creating something that’s unique to yourself.”

In November, the brother and sister duo began their new venture with a candle business where you'll find pretty much any type of scented candles--all made at the store.

From Honey Crisp to Coconut, Agave, Sea Breeze, Chardonnay and Champagne, there's a large variety to choose from.

“We have 100 premade candles always available for immediate purchase,” Heather said.

But, if you prefer a one of kind candle with a touch of your personality, you can just take a seat at the fragrance bar and get creative.

“You can come in and custom blend your own soy wax candles, reed diffusers, aromatic spray. They’re not classes, they’re not workshops,” Heather added.

But just before getting comfortable at the bar, you’ll need to grab a clipboard and a pen to write down your favorite scents. Then, you pick your top 3 and blend the natural fragrance oils together in a jager.

Afterward, the mix gets poured into a glass candle jar with the melted soy wax and stirred with a spoon.

After leaving the candle curing for 2 hours, it’s ready to go home with you. A fun option for date night or a girl’s night out.

Artifact Candle Foundry is open from 11 to 8 pm Wednesday through Sunday.