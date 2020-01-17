Crossing guard hit by truck while helping child cross street, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A truck driver hit an Orange County crossing guard who was helping a child cross the street Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said 78-year-old Margarita Martinez was in a crosswalk with a child on Chickasaw Trail around 8:10 a.m. when a Chevrolet pickup driver made a right turn and struck her.

Martinez suffered minor injuries.

The truck driver, 57-year-old Joel Garcia, was not injured. Records show he was ticketed for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.