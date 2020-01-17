Deltona, Volusia County’s youngest city, celebrates 25th anniversary
Deltona to hold year-long celebration
DELTONA, Fla. – The city of Deltona is set to kick off a year of celebrations to mark its 25th anniversary.
Deltona officially became a city on Dec. 31, 1995.
To celebrate its silver anniversary, the city has planned a year of celebrations, starting with an event Friday.
The event is expected to include the unveiling of historic documents. Residents who attend will also receive a commemorative pin.
The kickoff event will be held at 10 a.m. at Deltona City Hall.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.