Deltona, Volusia County’s youngest city, celebrates 25th anniversary

DELTONA, Fla. – The city of Deltona is set to kick off a year of celebrations to mark its 25th anniversary.

Deltona officially became a city on Dec. 31, 1995.

To celebrate its silver anniversary, the city has planned a year of celebrations, starting with an event Friday.

The event is expected to include the unveiling of historic documents. Residents who attend will also receive a commemorative pin.

The kickoff event will be held at 10 a.m. at Deltona City Hall.