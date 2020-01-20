Man shoots at kids he says were ‘spying’ on him from canoes, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man is facing charges after authorities say he fired shots at children he thought were spying on him from canoes outside his home.

Deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the home in the 1500 block of Murphy Road in Pierson after the victims said they were fishing in a lake when 30-year-old Michael Adams fired several shots their way.

Adams told detectives he fired the gun because he thought the kids were spying on him and trespassing but that he shot in a “safe direction,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Adams was arrested and booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail on two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.