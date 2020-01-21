Cold case: Mom hopes age-progression photo helps solve son’s disappearance

The mother of a man who’s been missing 20 years is requesting help in her son’s disappearance, Casselberry police said.

Roy Brooks vanished the night of January 18, 2000.

Police on Tuesday released an age-progressed photo of Brooks, who is now 41 years old.

According to police, Brooks was last seen at a supermarket in Casselberry. The next morning, Brooks’ vehicle was found abandoned on Sun City Center Boulevard near Interstate 75 in Sun City Center, Fla.

Brooks, a black man with brown eyes and dark hair, was 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 140 pounds when he disappeared.