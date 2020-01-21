Man arrested after crash, pursuit on Lee Road

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 25-year-old Orlando man is facing charges after deputies say he tried to run away from law enforcement after a crash.

Deputies originally responded to a shooting investigation at the Katarina Hotel on Lee Road Friday where two people were shot. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office helicopter was overhead the incident and spotted what law enforcement deemed was a suspicious dark-colored vehicle leave the parking lot as deputies collected evidence on the ground.

A nearby deputy followed the vehicle on Lee Road and identified it as a black 2006 Mercedes sedan. According to the arrest report, the deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop since investigators believed it was involved in the shooting. When the deputy turned his lights on, the driver of the vehicle, identified as Devonte Basley, began to accelerate and hastily change lanes. The deputy began to chase after Basley, according to the arrest report.

Eventually, Basley sped through a red light and crashed into another vehicle on John Young Parkway, the arrest report said. Investigators say Basley then ran from the crash toward Lake Breeze Road as a deputy followed.

The deputy demanded Basley stop and get on the ground, but Basley initially ignored his demands. Once the deputy caught up to Basley, he laid on his stomach and placed his hands on his back, surrendering to law enforcement, the arrest report states.

As deputies questioned the 25-year-old, he admitted he ran from deputies because he did not have a driver’s license. He is now facing charges of fleeing law enforcement, resisting an officer without violence, leaving the scene of a crash, reckless driving and not having a valid driver’s license.

OSCO clarified Basley is not involved in the shooting investigation.