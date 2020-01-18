Man and teen shot at Orlando hotel, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 35-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were shot at an Orlando hotel around 9 p.m. Friday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the Katerina Hotel on Lee Road.

Investigators said deputies found the two victims suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Deputies said the victims were rushed to a local hospital.

A vehicle was spotted leaving the parking lot of the hotel, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle crashed at the intersection of Orange Blossom Trail and John Young Parkway, according to investigators.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is not known at this time how many suspects were involved in the incident.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time. This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.